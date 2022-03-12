ACG Wealth Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $282.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

