ACG Wealth Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,621 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $303.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.49 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

