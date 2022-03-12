ACG Wealth Sells 5,268 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 95,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $17,063,927.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 379,383 shares of company stock worth $62,303,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $145.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.97 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

