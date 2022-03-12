ACG Wealth Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $198.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

