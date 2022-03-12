Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Acme United were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acme United by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

