ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the February 13th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ACSAY opened at $5.03 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

