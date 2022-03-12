Addison Capital Co Has $526,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,340 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,469,000 after acquiring an additional 550,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,685,000 after acquiring an additional 96,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

