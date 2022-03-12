Addison Capital Co Reduces Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Addison Capital Co decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. FMC makes up approximately 1.0% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of FMC by 135.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in FMC by 113,333.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FMC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,223,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in FMC by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.15. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $126.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,280. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.