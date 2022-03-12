Addison Capital Co Sells 2,700 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Addison Capital Co decreased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,872,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 161,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 44,078 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000.

NYSE PFN opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

