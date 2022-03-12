Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 184.5% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

AHEXY opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.20 and a beta of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

