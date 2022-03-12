adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €265.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($288.04) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €344.00 ($373.91) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($353.26) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €308.67 ($335.51).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €204.00 ($221.74) on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a one year high of €201.01 ($218.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €234.16 and a 200-day moving average of €261.59.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

