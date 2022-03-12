Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS opened at $83.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

