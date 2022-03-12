Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Update

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,210,000 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the February 13th total of 88,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $104.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.58. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

