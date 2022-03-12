Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading 4% Higher

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 353,434 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 309,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADZN shares. National Bankshares set a C$1.60 target price on Adventus Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$133.29 million and a P/E ratio of 72.73.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.