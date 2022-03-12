Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $13.72. 945,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

