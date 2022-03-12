Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $456.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.20. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 255,255 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aemetis by 569.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 187,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aemetis by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

