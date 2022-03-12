AerSale (ASLE) to Release Earnings on Monday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect AerSale to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASLE stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. AerSale has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AerSale by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 3,808.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

