AerSale (ASLE) to Release Earnings on Monday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect AerSale to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ASLE stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. AerSale has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $24.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
AerSale Company Profile (Get Rating)
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
