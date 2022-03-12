Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

