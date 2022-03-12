AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 81,051 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the period. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

