AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

