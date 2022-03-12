Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 1.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,688,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

