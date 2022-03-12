Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$49.00 at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AFN. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.29.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$38.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.72. The firm has a market cap of C$730.52 million and a P/E ratio of 63.00. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$48.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

