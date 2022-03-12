Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on A. Cowen dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,752,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

