AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 787,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 389,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

