AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $4.16. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 5,127 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.
About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
