Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after acquiring an additional 261,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 47.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 196.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $213,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $833,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.