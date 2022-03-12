Akroma (AKA) Price Reaches $0.0016

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $29,968.68 and $60.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.27 or 0.06619995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00067417 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

