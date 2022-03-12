Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ALRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.
ALRM stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
