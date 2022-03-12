Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

ALRM stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

