Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Alector stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. Alector has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alector will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alector by 50.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Alector by 286.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

