Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.13 Billion

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) to post $33.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.97 billion to $36.99 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $28.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $132.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 billion to $135.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $152.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $146.65 billion to $156.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after buying an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,271,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,675,516. The firm has a market cap of $235.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $245.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.82.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

