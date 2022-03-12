Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.56. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 358,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

