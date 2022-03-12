Allakos Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of ALLK opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. Allakos has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $125.20. The stock has a market cap of $301.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Allakos by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

