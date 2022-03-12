Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.63. 10,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,251,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. Benchmark upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.