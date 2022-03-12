Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $423,026.47 and approximately $56,861.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.05 or 0.06585442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,908.09 or 0.99891613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

