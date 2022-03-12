AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the February 13th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NIE traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $24.59. 60,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,915. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

In other AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $75,005.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 3,050 shares of company stock worth $90,469 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.