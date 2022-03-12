Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $444.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 170,794 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 50.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 290,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

