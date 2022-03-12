Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) COO Jason E. Whitehead Sells 16,979 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $2,030,009.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AMR opened at $132.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $137.00.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
