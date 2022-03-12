Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) COO Jason E. Whitehead Sells 16,979 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $2,030,009.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMR opened at $132.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

