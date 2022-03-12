Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Director Scott D. Vogel Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AMR opened at $132.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $135,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

