Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.39

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APELY shares. CLSA lowered Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

