Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €47.00 by UBS Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($51.09) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 142.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alstom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.94 ($46.67).

EPA:ALO opened at €19.80 ($21.52) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.61. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($27.88) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($40.62).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

