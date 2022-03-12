Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Jeffrey Marraccini Sells 920 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $57,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $61.05 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

