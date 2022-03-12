Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Jeffrey Marraccini Sells 920 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $57,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $61.05 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.62 and a beta of 1.54.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.
Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
