Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$68.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$47.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.92. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$46.27 and a 1-year high of C$72.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,847.68. Also, Director Raymond Mikulich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$52.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. Insiders bought 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034 over the last three months.

Altus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

