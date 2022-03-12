Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter worth $351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

