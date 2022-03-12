Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.33.

AMED stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $292.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day moving average is $157.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

