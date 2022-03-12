American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.04 and last traded at $44.04. 49 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83.

Get American Century Low Volatility ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.