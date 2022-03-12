American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

