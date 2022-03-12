American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 48.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 115.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $2,055,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 11.50%.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

