American International Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,327,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.26. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 40.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

