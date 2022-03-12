American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nikola by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 147,736 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth approximately $865,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NKLA opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.91. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

