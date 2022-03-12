American International Group Inc. Sells 4,533 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 389,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,398 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

